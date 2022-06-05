UrduPoint.com

'I Will Fight To Keep Going', Says Nadal After French Open Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2022 | 09:50 PM

'I will fight to keep going', says Nadal after French Open title

Paris, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal said he would "fight to keep going" after beating Casper Ruud in the final to win his 14th French Open title on Sunday, despite being hampered by injury.

The record 22-time Grand Slam champion has been suffering from a chronic left foot problem and said earlier this week he was not sure how long he could continue and that every match at Roland Garros could be his last.

On the eve of the final, he even said he'd rather lose Sunday in exchange for a new foot.

"I don't know what can happen in the future, but I'm going to keep fighting to try to keep going," Nadal said after thrashing Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0.

"For me, it's incredible to play here. It's an incredible feeling." Nadal's victory was his 112th in the clay-court major, against only three defeats.

His participation at the tournament had been in doubt even earlier in the season after another absence due to a rib stress fracture.

Sunday's victory came 17 years to the day since Nadal won on his Roland Garros debut in 2005.

The 36-year-old, the oldest man to win the French Open, paid tribute to his team for helping him continue at the top of the sport.

"I don't know what I would do in terms of injuries if it wasn't for the team, my family and everyone around me," said Nadal.

"I would've already retired much before if it wasn't for you...

"I never believed I would be here at 36, being competitive again, playing in the most important court of my career one more time in a final.

"It means everything to me. It means a lot of energy to try to keep going."

Related Topics

Exchange Man Casper Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira Sunday Family From Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

13 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

21 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

21 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

22 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.