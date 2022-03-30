UrduPoint.com

'I Won't Stop Talking': Ukrainians In China Fight Disinformation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Thousands of miles from a home consumed by conflict, a group of Ukrainians in China have found themselves on the frontlines of an information war, battling pro-Russia bias, trolls and censorship.

Around 300 volunteer Ukrainian translators, with some also based overseas, are relaying key events from Russia's war on their homeland into Chinese.

Their mouthpieces are a website called "Ukraine News", a Chinese edition of state news agency Ukrinform, and channels on messaging app WeChat and YouTube.

It is for the consumption of a Chinese audience otherwise fed a limited diet of broadly pro-Russian news on the invasion of Ukraine, in a country whose leaders are among Moscow's few remaining friends.

"We channel all our energy, anxiety and grief into doing something," Lidiia Zhgyr, a 29-year-old environmental educator from central Ukraine's Cherkasy, told AFP.

