IAEA chief in Iran for talks seen as key to nuclear deal

Tehran, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The UN nuclear watchdog's chief held high-level talks in Tehran on Saturday that are seen as crucial in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The visit by International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi comes after Britain, one of the parties to parallel talks on the deal in Vienna, indicated that an agreement was close.

The accord has been hanging by a thread since the United States' unilateral withdrawal in 2018 under then president Donald Trump.

"This is a critical time but a positive outcome for everyone is possible," the director general of the Vienna-based IAEA tweeted on Friday before flying to Iran.

Grossi held talks on Saturday with Mohammed Eslami, president of the Atomic Engergy Organization of Iran, ahead of a meeting with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, states news agency IRNA said.

The 2015 nuclear deal was aimed at guaranteeing that Tehran could not develop a nuclear weapon -- something it has always denied wanting to do.

The next few days are widely seen as a crunch point for negotiations on reviving the accord formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

"We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update ministers on state of play" and were "ready to return soon", said British delegation head Stephanie Al-Qaq, referring to negotiators from Britain, France and Germany.

Ongoing talks in the Austrian capital to restore the agreement involve Iran as well as Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly.