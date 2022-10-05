UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief To Travel To Kyiv And Moscow Later This Week: Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 01:00 AM

IAEA chief to travel to Kyiv and Moscow later this week: statement

Vienna, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will be travelling to Kyiv and Moscow later this week, the UN nuclear watchdog said Tuesday.

Grossi will "continue his consultations" on setting up a nuclear safety and protection zone around Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the IAEA said in a statement.

Ihor Murashov, the chief of the Zaporizhzhia plant who was detained by a Russian patrol for two days before being released Monday, will also "not be continuing his duties at the ZNPP", the IAEA said.

"It is not yet clear who will replace him in this role", it added.

Ukraine's nuclear agency on Saturday said Murashov was detained by a Russian patrol as he was travelling from the plant to the Russian-controlled city of Energodar.

The UN nuclear watchdog has been pushing Kyiv and Moscow to agree to establish a security zone around the plant to seek to avoid any nuclear accidents.

When asked in September about the protection zone, Grossi said he hoped for a commitment that "no military action" would affect the normal operation of the plant.

Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for months over shelling near the Russian-held facility that sparked fears of a nuclear disaster.

