IAEA chief to visit Ukraine nuclear plant

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The UN atomic watchdog chief is expected on Wednesday to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently held by Russian forces.

There are persistent fears about the safety of the nuclear plant -- Europe's largest -- which is located in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and his delegation are expected to arrive Wednesday morning and leave by afternoon, according to the Russian news agency TASS, citing an official with Russia's nuclear operator Rosenergoatom.

This will be Grossi's second visit to Zaporizhzhia since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started in February last year, and he plans to "assess first-hand the serious nuclear safety and security situation at the facility", according to the IAEA.

The agency has had a team of experts inside the plant since September 2022, but Grossi said the situation "is still precarious".

Before his visit, he met on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said it was not possible to restore safety at the nuclear plant with Russia still in control.

"Without the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and adjacent territory, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety and security are doomed to failure," Zelensky told Grossi.

The plant needs a reliable electricity supply to ensure essential nuclear safety and security functions.

But it has suffered repeated electricity outages during the war, causing alarm in the IAEA and the international community.

"Russia has to withdraw from every square meter of Ukrainian territory," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a virtual session ahead of the Summit for Democracy, which US President Joe Biden will formally kick off on Wednesday.

"There should be no misinterpretation of what the word withdrawal implies."