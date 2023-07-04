Open Menu

IAEA Endorses Japan Plan To Release Treated Fukushima Water

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Tokyo, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Japan's plan to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea meets international standards and will have a "negligible radiological impact", the UN nuclear watchdog said Tuesday.

The assessment, delivered in a final review by the International Atomic Energy Agency, comes as its chief visits Japan before the expected water release begins this summer.

Tokyo's plan to dilute the treated water and release it into the sea over several decades is "consistent with relevant international safety standards", the IAEA said.

