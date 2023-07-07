IAEA 'making progress' on Zaporizhzhia access: Grossi

Tokyo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The UN's nuclear watchdog is "making progress" on inspecting several parts of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine after claims it had been mined, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said Friday.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of planning a provocation at the site, raising alarm over risks of a radioactive disaster at Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Earlier this week, Grossi said the watchdog had requested access to the rooftops of two reactor units, as well as parts of the turbine halls and cooling systems.

"I think we are making progress," he said Friday in Tokyo.

"We have been able to complete the tours of the cooling ponds and other places," he said, adding they had "not seen any indications of explosives or mines." He said IAEA officials had not yet been able to visit the facility's rooftops.

"I'm pretty confident that we will get this authorisation," he added.

"This is a combat zone, it's an active warzone, so sometimes it may take a day or two to get the authorisations."be in place should something occur."