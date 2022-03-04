IAEA: Ukraine says 'essential' equipment at nuclear plant not affected by fire

(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The "essential" equipment at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant is unaffected by a fire there, the UN's atomic watchdog said local officials told it Friday.

"#Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected 'essential' equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a tweet.