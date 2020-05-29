Iberia to resume domestic, medium-haul flights in July

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Spanish airline Iberia said Thursday it plans to resume some short- and medium-haul services in July for the first time since the country grounded air services in March as part of its coronavirus lockdown.

"Starting on July 1, Iberia will gradually resume its short- and medium-haul flight programme," the company said in a statement.

"The airline is also prepared to resume long-haul flights as soon as conditions allow and quarantine and travel restrictions are lifted in the countries served by Iberia," the statement said.

In July and August, Iberia, Iberia Express, and Iberia Regional "will fly to at least 40 and 53 destinations, respectively, with a total of at least 194 return flights per week scheduled in July, and 359 in August," the carrier said.

"This amounts to just 21 percent of normal seat supply on the short- and medium-haul network, which may rise to 35 percent as demand increases." Iberia suspended the services when Spain went into lockdown in March.

Spanish media said that it subsequently placed 14,000 employees on part-time hours, but the company declined to confirm the number.

Iberia belongs to the International Airlines Group (IAG), which also owns British Airways. IAG is planning to axe 12,000 jobs or around 30 percent of its workforce.

The airline sector is one of the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.