UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ibrahimovic Back In Sweden Squad After 5-year Gap: Coach

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad after 5-year gap: coach

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to Sweden's squad after an almost five-year hiatus to play in World Cup qualifiers at the end of March, head coach Janne Andersson said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old AC Milan striker retired from the Swedish squad after the 2016 European Championships. He was on Tuesday among the players selected for the qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo as well as a friendly against Estonia.

Related Topics

World Estonia Georgia Sweden March 2016 From Coach AC Milan

Recent Stories

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Raci ..

16 minutes ago

PTCL Gets Recognition for its Communication and So ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Court convicts four people, jewellery co ..

31 minutes ago

89,746 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

31 minutes ago

UK to Invest in Enhancing Chinafacing Capabilities ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.