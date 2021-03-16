Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad after 5-year gap: coach

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to Sweden's squad after an almost five-year hiatus to play in World Cup qualifiers at the end of March, head coach Janne Andersson said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old AC Milan striker retired from the Swedish squad after the 2016 European Championships. He was on Tuesday among the players selected for the qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo as well as a friendly against Estonia.