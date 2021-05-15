Ibrahimovic Euro 2020 doubt with 'six week' knee treatment

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic needs six weeks treatment on a left knee injury which could prevent him playing at Euro 2020, his club AC Milan announced Saturday.

Ibrahimovic, 39, sprained his knee a week ago and a visit with medical experts on Saturday recommended "conservative treatment for six weeks".

The 39-year-old forward, returned to his national side last March nearly five years after his international farewell.

Sweden open their European championship against Spain on June 14, with games against Slovakia four days later and Poland on the 23rd.