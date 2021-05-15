UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ibrahimovic Euro 2020 Doubt With 'six Week' Knee Treatment

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Ibrahimovic Euro 2020 doubt with 'six week' knee treatment

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic needs six weeks treatment on a left knee injury which could prevent him playing at Euro 2020, his club AC Milan announced Saturday.

Ibrahimovic, 39, sprained his knee a week ago and a visit with medical experts on Saturday recommended "conservative treatment for six weeks".

The 39-year-old forward, returned to his national side last March nearly five years after his international farewell.

Sweden open their European championship against Spain on June 14, with games against Slovakia four days later and Poland on the 23rd.

Related Topics

Visit Spain Poland Slovakia Sweden Euro March June 2020 AC Milan

Recent Stories

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

Integrated Transport Centre offers PayBy in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on I ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 1,302 reco ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.