Ibrahimovic Fined 50,000 Euros For Betting Company Link

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was on Wednesday fined 50,000 Euros by UEFA for his "financial interest in a betting company", European football's governing body announced.

The president of UEFA's appeals body also ordered the 39-year-old AC Milan player to "cease his association" with the gambling website.

It was deemed to contravene UEFA rules on "the integrity of matches and competitions".

AC Milan were also fined 25,000 for "its player having a financial interest in a betting company".

Last month, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet claimed that Ibrahimovic had invested in a Malta-based betting website Bethard.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

