Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to Italy on Monday after two months in his native Sweden, as Serie A prepares to resume group training in a week's time.

Ibrahmivoic was photographed arriving in Milan wearing a facemask and gloves before being driven to the team's training centre at Milanello.

The Swede is expected to spent two-weeks in quarantine before joining his teammates who got back to individual training last week with group training set to start again on May 18.

The 38-year-old returned to Sweden on March 12 days after Serie A was suspended as the coronavirus pandemic swept through Italy and Europe.

Ibrahimovic has been busy training in Sweden with players at Hammarby, a first-division club which he part owns.