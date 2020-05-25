UrduPoint.com
Ibrahimovic Suffers Potential Achilles Injury: Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Ibrahimovic suffers potential Achilles injury: reports

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have picked up an Achilles tendon injury that could put the AC Milan forward's season at risk, according to reports in Italy on Monday.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that the Swede hurt his calf in training but various outlets claim that the injury may also involve his Achilles tendon, which would rule him out for weeks, with Serie A potentially restarting next month.

Contacted by AFP, Milan didn't comment on Ibrahimovic's physical condition.

Aged 38, Ibrahimovic rejoined the seven-time European champions during this season's winter transfer window. He suffered a calf injury shortly after signing in January.

He returned to Italy two weeks ago from Sweden, where he had been training with Hammarby, in order to prepare for a possible return to Serie A action.

