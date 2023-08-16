Open Menu

ICC Celebrates 76th Independence Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ICC celebrates 76th Independence anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) here on Wednesday celebrated the 76th anniversary of the country's independence, recalling the objectives of the Pakistan Movement which led to the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

It highlighted the objectives of the independence movement and paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives in getting a separate identity for Muslims of the sub-continent, a news release said.

The event, presided over by ICC President Syed M. Siddiq Hasan, was attended by the members of the Executive Committee and distinguished guests from various walks of life.

The national anthem was played followed by a cake-cut ceremony to mark the event in a befitting manner.

The gathering of the notables passed a unanimous resolution on the occasion, pledging to work for the betterment of the motherland.

The resolution said, "We were fortunate enough to get an identity of our own 76 years ago as the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This independence was achieved after countless sacrifices of our ancestors and as a result of which we can live freely in our own homeland."� "To have a home, identity, is one of the most privileged things that money cannot buy. Therefore, it is up to us to make this homeland prosperous and bring deserved glory to it," the resolution said.

It added, "This Independence Day, we pledge to make Pakistan proud by doing our part in our own capacity. We pledge to understand and stand by its principles, stay united and devote ourselves to the cause of working for Pakistan with dedication and sincerity."�It called for upholding the golden principles of faith, unity and discipline, given by the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

