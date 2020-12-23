ICC prosecutor calls for calm ahead of C. Africa vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor called for calm Tuesday ahead of high-stakes elections in the Central African Republic, saying any crimes committed under the tribunal's jurisdiction would be prosecuted.

Fatou Bensouda's call comes as UN peacekeepers deployed last week to the troubled central African nation where presidential and legislative polls are scheduled for Sunday.

"I call for calm and restraint from all parties, armed groups, political actors and their supporters, and others," the Gambian-born prosecutor said.

"The peaceful course of elections in the Central African Republic is essential to prevent cycles of violence," Bensouda added, in a statement issued from the ICC's headquarters in The Hague.

Powerful armed group 3R, Patriotic Movement for Central Africa (MPC) and "anti-Balaka" militias launched an offensive, prompting the deployment of UN mission to the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) troops on Friday.

The militias have accused President Faustin Archange Touadera of seeking to rig the elections and have warned of a violent response.

Bensouda warned that "anyone who commits, orders, incites, encourages or contributes, in any other way, to the commission of crimes" under the tribunal's remit would be liable for prosecution either by Bangui courts or by the ICC.

Bensouda's office has launched two separate investigations into the Central African Republic.

The latest probe came after the country spiralled into sectarian conflict in 2013 following the ouster of former leader Francois Bozize.

The violence pitted the Seleka, a rebel coalition drawn largely from the Muslim majority, against the mainly Christian vigilante self-defence groups known as anti-Balaka, which means anti-machete.

In November 2018, former anti-Balaka chief Alfred Yekatom, accused of crimes against humanity, was handed over to the ICC.

He was joined in January 2019 by car football chief Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona, arrested on an ICC warrant that described him as the "most senior leader" of the anti-Balaka.

The two men are currently on trial before the ICC.