ICC prosecutor opens probe in Palestinian territories: statement

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said on Wednesday she had opened a formal probe into alleged crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, a move strongly opposed by Israel.

"Today, I confirm the initiation by the office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court of an investigation respecting the situation in Palestine," prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.