ICC Prosecutor Wants Full Probe Into Ukraine War Crimes

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 01:30 AM

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Friday that a "broad range" of war crimes were committed in the Ukraine since 2014, as she pushed for a full investigation.

"My office has concluded that there is a reasonable basis at this time to believe that a broad range of conduct constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity within the jurisdiction of the court have been committed in the context of the situation in Ukraine," Bensouda said.

"My office furthermore found that these crimes, committed by the different parties to the conflict, were also sufficiently grave to warrant investigation by my office, both in quantitative and qualitative terms," she said in a statement.

