UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Rejects Uighur Genocide Complaint Against China

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

ICC rejects Uighur genocide complaint against China

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :International Criminal Court prosecutors have rejected calls by exiled Uighurs to investigate China for alleged genocide and crimes against humanity, the chief prosecutor's office said in a report on Monday.

The Uighurs handed a huge dossier of evidence to the court in July accusing China of locking more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in re-education camps and of forcibly sterilising women.

But the office of prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said it was unable to act because the alleged acts happened on the territory of China, which is not a signatory to The Hague-based ICC.

In its annual report Bensouda's office said "this precondition for the exercise of the court's territorial jurisdiction did not appear to be met with respect to the majority of the crimes alleged." There was also "no basis to proceed at this time" on separate claims of forced deportations of Uighurs back to China from Tajikistan and Cambodia, the ICC report said.

The Uighurs had argued that even though the alleged deportations did not happen on Chinese soil, the ICC could act because they happened on Tajik and Cambodian territory, and both of them are ICC members.

Lawyers for the Uighurs had now asked the court to reconsider "on the basis of new facts or evidence", the ICC prosecutor's report said.

China has called the accusations baseless and says the facilities in the northwestern Xinjiang region are job training centres aimed at steering people away from terrorism.

The ICC has no obligation to consider complaints filed to the prosecutor, who can decide independently what cases to submit to judges at the court, set up in 2002 to achieve justice for the world's worst crimes.

Related Topics

World ICC China Job Tajikistan Cambodia July Criminals Women Muslim From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

56 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.