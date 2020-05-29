UrduPoint.com
ICC Says Former I.Coast President Gbagbo Can Leave Belgium Under Conditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

ICC says former I.Coast president Gbagbo can leave Belgium under conditions

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The International Criminal Court on Thursday said former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo can leave Belgium under conditions following his acquittal last year over post-electoral violence that killed 3,000 people.

However, Gbagbo cannot "travel beyond the territorial limits of the municipality of the receiving State without the explicit and prior authorisation of the Court," an ICC statement said.

