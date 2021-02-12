ICC to elect new prosecutor to daunting job

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The International Criminal Court's member countries are set Friday to elect a new chief prosecutor for the war crimes tribunal, a gruelling post whose current holder is under US sanctions.

Four candidates from Britain, Ireland, Italy and Spain are vying to replace Fatou Bensouda, who has led controversial probes into Afghanistan and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2012.

Britain's Karim Khan is said to be in pole position for a nine-year term as prosecutor ahead of Carlos Castresana of Spain, Ireland's Fergal Gaynor and Italy's Francesco Lo Voi, according to British media reports.

The ICC's member states have failed to reach a consensus despite several attempts in recent weeks, and will now vote on the new prosecutor at the United Nations in New York.

Gambian-born Bensouda is due to step down from one of the most challenging jobs in international justice when her mandate ends in June, with a mixed record of success at the Hague-based court.

Whoever becomes the court's third prosecutor since its formation in 2002 will be taking on a bulging file of difficult cases at a tribunal whose legitimacy is constantly under attack.