ICC to start 'active' probe into war crimes in Ukraine

The Hague, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said Wednesday an active probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine "will immediately proceed" after his office received the backing of 39 countries.

"I have notified the ICC Presidency a few moments ago of my decision to immediately proceed with active investigations in the situation," in Ukraine, Karim Khan said.

"Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced," he added.