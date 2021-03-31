(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The International Criminal Court on Wednesday upheld the acquittal of Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo on crimes against humanity charges, paving the way for his return home after a decade.

Appeals judges "reject the appeal of the prosecutor and confirm the decision of the trial chamber" which dismissed the case against Gbagbo in 2019, presiding judge Chile Eboe-Osuji said.