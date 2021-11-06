UrduPoint.com

Ice And The Cake As Hendrickx Celebrates Birthday With Turin Lead

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

Ice and the cake as Hendrickx celebrates birthday with Turin lead

Turin, Italy, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Loena Hendrickx of Belgium celebrated her 22nd birthday in style by winning the short program at the Italian Grand Prix figure skating event in Turin on Friday.

Maiia Khromykh of Russia was second ahead of teammate Anna Shcherbakova, the reigning world champion.

Skating to "Caruso", Hendrickx set a new personal best score of 73.52 points.

"It felt strange, a bit more pressure than normally, I wanted to skate clean and enjoy my day. I am very surprised with the result," admitted the Belgian.

"I knew I was ready for the short program. I felt confident and I couldn't have made myself a better present for my birthday."

Related Topics

World Russia Turin Belgium Event Best

Recent Stories

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

27 minutes ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

2 minutes ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

2 minutes ago
 Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern ..

Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern Munich

2 minutes ago
 How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect ..

How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect heating

2 minutes ago
 Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.