Ice hockey chief wants to keep worlds in Belarus

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), Rene Fasel, said Tuesday he would do "everything possible" to ensure the 2021 world championships are held in Belarus, as the country continues to crack down on peaceful protests.

Calls have mounted by the opposition in Belarus and by EU member states in recent weeks for Belarus to be removed as co-host for next year's World Ice Hockey Championship which it is due to share with Latvia in May and June.

On Tuesday the IIHF indicated it was not yet ready to cede to those demands.

"We will do everything possible for the championship to be held in Minsk. We will make every effort for this," the Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted Fasel as saying.

Belarus has been gripped by protests against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule since he won re-election in August in a vote the opposition says was rigged.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and his allies.

On Tuesday, Fasel, who is Swiss, said he plans to travel to Belarus on January 7 to meet with Lukashenko and discuss the tournament.

Earlier this month Tomas Petricek, foreign minister of six-times world champions the Czech Republic, said he could not imagine the tournament taking place in Belarus, saying that would "legitimise a repressive regime." Latvia has already said it does not want Belarus involved in the tournament. In November the Baltic state blacklisted the head of Belarus's ice hockey federation.

Last month the IIHF asked a special commission of experts to research if the tournament can still be held in Belarus.

A hockey fan, Lukashenko regularly plays in exhibition matches. Those games sometimes feature his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who has backed the Belarusian leader in the face of protests.