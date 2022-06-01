UrduPoint.com

Ice Hockey: NHL Playoff Result

Ice Hockey: NHL playoff result

Los Angeles, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :National Hockey League playoff result on Tuesday (series best of seven): Western Conference finalsEdmonton Oilers 6 Colorado Avalanche 8(Colorado lead series 1-0)

