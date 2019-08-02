UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Iceberg Corridor' Sparks Tourist Boom On Canada's East Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:00 AM

'Iceberg Corridor' sparks tourist boom on Canada's east coast

King's Point, Canada, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :At dusk, tourists marvel at the sensational collapse of an iceberg at the end of its long journey from Greenland to Canada's east coast, which now has a front row seat to the melting of the Arctic's ice.

While the rest of the world nervously eyes the impact of global warming, the calving of Greenland's glaciers -- the breaking off of ice chunks from its edge -- has breathed new life into the remote coastal villages of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Once a hub of cod fishing, the province now plays host to hordes of amateur photographers and tourists hoping to capture the epic ice melt for posterity. As winter ends, iceberg spotting begins.

"It keeps getting better every year," says Barry Strickland, a 58-year-old former fisherman who now takes tourists in his small boat around King's Point in the north of the province.

"We've got 135, 140 tour buses with older people coming into the town every season so it's great for the economy." For the past four years, Strickland has taken visitors to bear witness to the death throes of these ice giants, which can measure dozens of meters in height and weigh hundreds of thousands of tons.

Winds and ocean currents bring the icebergs from northwest Greenland, thousands of kilometers (miles) away, to Canada's shores.

In a matter of weeks, ice frozen for thousands of years can quickly melt into the ocean.

Related Topics

World Canada Hub From

Recent Stories

Japan imports 28.8m barrels of crude oil from UAE ..

9 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar praises UAE’s role in pro ..

9 hours ago

Ton-up Smith turns tide for Australia in Ashes ope ..

9 hours ago

US stocks tumble as Trump announces new tariffs on ..

9 hours ago

Smith ton takes Australia to 284 all out in first ..

9 hours ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s grant, final batch ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.