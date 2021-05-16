UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland Delegate To Eurovision Tests Positive For Covid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

Iceland delegate to Eurovision tests positive for Covid

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :A member of Iceland's delegation to Eurovision has tested positive for Covid-19 hours ahead of the glitzy competition's grand opening Sunday in the Dutch port of Rotterdam, organisers said.

The Icelandic delegation will be the second team to miss the music pageant's opening after a member of the Polish delegation tested positive on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, this means that the Icelandic delegation will now not attend the Turquoise Carpet event in person this afternoon," Eurovision said, referring to the competition's official opening.

"In accordance with our strict health and safety protocol this person has now gone into isolation, and as a precautionary measure the other members of their delegation will also now undergo a PCR test and self-isolate," the organisers said in a statement.

Teams from Romania and Malta, which were staying in the same hotel as those of Iceland and Poland, will also not attend as a preventative measure, Eurovision said.

The Romanian and Maltese delegations will also undergo PCR tests.

"We will have further updates in due course and send our best wishes to the whole delegation," Eurovision said.

This year's Eurovision festival is organised with strict rules imposed by the Dutch government to allow the contest at the port city's Ahoy Arena to go ahead.

Delegations must follow strict protocols, remaining separate from the audience and being tested every 48 hours.

Shows including dress rehearsals, two semi-finals and next Saturday's final will have only 3,500 spectators, around 20 percent of the Ahoy Arena's capacity.

Known for its flamboyant costumes and cheesy songs, Eurovision is watched by more than 180 million people in over four dozen countries.

The pageant was scrapped for the first time in its six-decade history last year as coronavirus began sweeping the globe.

Related Topics

Music Hotel Rotterdam Same Iceland Poland Romania Malta Sunday Event From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

13 minutes ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

1 hour ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid partially amends the Law on Ju ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.