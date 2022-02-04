Iceland plans to end whaling from 2024: minister

Reykjavik, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Iceland, one of the only countries to continue to hunt whales commercially together with Norway and Japan, plans to end whaling from 2024 as demand dwindles, Fisheries Minister Svandis Svavarsdottir said Friday.

"There are few justifications to authorise the whale hunt beyond 2024", when current quotas expire, Svavarsdottir wrote in Morgunbladid newspaper.