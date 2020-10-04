UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland Tightens Restrictions After Virus Spike

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

Iceland tightens restrictions after virus spike

Reykjavik, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Iceland, up to now one of the countries to have fared better against the coronavirus, has announced a tightening of restrictions after a spike in new cases since the middle of last month.

The health ministry said late Saturday that starting from Monday, most sports facilities, bars and discotheques will be closed while gatherings will be limited to a maximum 20 people.

Supermarkets will be allowed up to 100 customers while swimming pools must operate at only 50 percent of capacity.

These restrictions will last two to three weeks, the ministry said.

"In recent days, the number of new cases on a daily basis has been relatively steady at 30 to 40 so it is clear that current measures have not been enough to adequately control the epidemic," chief epidemiologist Thorolfur Gudnason said in a statement addressed to the ministry.

Iceland's health authorities have adopted targeted measures -- for example discotheques in the capital Reykjavik re-opened only last Monday after a 10-day shutdown -- combined with general hygiene rules and social distancing in a bid to control the virus.

The latest steps come after coronavirus outbreaks in two nursing homes in Rekyavik and a sharp increase in hospitalisations, up seven-fold over a week.

"The hospital is not as well prepared to cope with an influx of patients as it was in the spring," Pall Matthiasson, head of the Iceland University Hospital, said in a message to the public and staff on its website Friday.

Over the past 19 days, Iceland has reported 663 new cases, mostly in Reykjavik and surrounding areas.

Iceland, home to 365,000 people, has recorded 2,872 cases and 10 deaths since the outbreak began early this year.

Related Topics

Sports Iceland From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Resumption of Umrah is a sign of renewe ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

12 hours ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

13 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.