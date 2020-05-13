UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland To Test Airport Passengers For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Iceland to test airport passengers for coronavirus

Reykjavik, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Iceland, which has successfully contained the new coronavirus and conducted more tests per capita than any other country, said Tuesday it plans to offer arriving travellers a COVID-19 test to avoid a 14-day quarantine.

The vast island in the North Atlantic has confirmed 1,801 cases of the illness and 10 deaths. Only three cases have been confirmed in May.

The government said it would be offering tests to travellers landing at Keflavik airport -- the country's only international airport -- as of June 15 at the latest, with the government initially paying the cost of the tests.

It said it was still working out the exact details, but travellers would later be asked to repay the cost of the test.

Under the scheme, once the traveller has submitted their test sample, they would be allowed to proceed to their hotel or home. If their test result available later that day is positive, they will be quarantined for at least 14 days.

Travellers who provide a medical document proving they are free of the coronavirus infection will not need to take a test.

Iceland has carried out tests on 54,791 people so far, or more than 15 percent of its 364,000-strong population.

Travellers will also be required to download and use an official tracing app already in use by 40 percent of the population in Iceland, the government said.

Iceland's borders have remained open to other Schengen countries throughout the pandemic.

Related Topics

Hotel Iceland May June Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.