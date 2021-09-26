(@FahadShabbir)

Reykjavik, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Iceland's left-right coalition government was poised to win a majority in Saturday's general election, early results showed, though Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir's Left-Green Movement was seen losing crucial ground to her right-wing partners.

The three coalition parties were credited with 38 of 63 seats in parliament, with around a third of votes counted, though it remained to be seen whether the three would agree to continue to govern together after the election.