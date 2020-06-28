Reykjavik, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson was heading for a landslide re-election with almost 90% of the vote, according to the first partial results.

As predicted by opinion polls, Johannesson inflicted a heavy defeat on his right-wing populist opponent Gudmundur Franklin Jonsson, according to the first available results at around 11:30 pm (2330 GMT) on Saturday, covering some 40,000 votes in more than the half of Constituencies.