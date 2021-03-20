UrduPoint.com
Iceland's Main Volcanic Eruptions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Iceland's main volcanic eruptions

Reykjavik, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A volcano erupted just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Friday, turning the sky crimson and forcing the establishment of a no-fly zone in the area.

Known as the land of fire and ice, Iceland is Europe's biggest and most active volcanic region, home to a third of the lava that has flowed on Earth since the middle Ages, according to Visit Iceland.

The vast North Atlantic island borders the Arctic Circle where it straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack on the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.

The shifting of these plates is in part responsible for Iceland's intense volcanic activity.

Thirty-two volcanic systems are currently considered active in the country.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

