ICESCO discuss preparations to hold international conference on Arabic Language

Saudi Arabia,16 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (ICESCO) center for Arabic language for non-speakers yesterday held a virtual meeting to discuss cooperation aspects to hold an international conference on "Diplomatic window on the Arabic language", on the occasion of UN Arabic Language Day.

The academy was represented in the meeting by head of planning and linguistic policy sector Dr.

Mahmoud Al-Mahmoud, while ICESCO's center president Dr. Majdi Hajj represented ICESCO.

The conference will be held in Rabat, the home of ICESCO, in January 2023, according to a statement from the organization, and numerous senior diplomats and academics who specialize in teaching Arabic for diplomatic reasons will be invited. They also decided on organizing and coordinating roles and processes to make sure the conference was successful. --