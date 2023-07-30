ICESCO hosts closing ceremony of international children for peace festival

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) hosted the closing ceremony of the 15th session of the International Children for Peace Festival in Rabat, Morocco.

This week-long festival saw the participation of over 400 children from 26 countries.

During his speech at the ceremony, ICESCO's Director-General Dr.

Salim Al-Malik emphasized the importance of children and their role as the creators of a glorious and hopeful future.

He urged them to pursue knowledge, embrace noble Islamic values, and work towards building a prosperous future for themselves.

The children who took part in the ceremony showcased their countries' cultural heritage through musical performances.

They also delivered speeches that emphasized the significance of culture and sports in fostering unity, strengthening bonds between nations, and promoting a pursuit of peace.