Open Menu

ICESCO Hosts Closing Ceremony Of International Children For Peace Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ICESCO hosts closing ceremony of international children for peace festival

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) hosted the closing ceremony of the 15th session of the International Children for Peace Festival in Rabat, Morocco.

This week-long festival saw the participation of over 400 children from 26 countries.

During his speech at the ceremony, ICESCO's Director-General Dr.

Salim Al-Malik emphasized the importance of children and their role as the creators of a glorious and hopeful future.

He urged them to pursue knowledge, embrace noble Islamic values, and work towards building a prosperous future for themselves.

The children who took part in the ceremony showcased their countries' cultural heritage through musical performances.

They also delivered speeches that emphasized the significance of culture and sports in fostering unity, strengthening bonds between nations, and promoting a pursuit of peace.

Related Topics

World Sports Rabat Morocco From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 minutes ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

6 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

13 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

15 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous