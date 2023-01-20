UrduPoint.com

ICESCO, Saudi NELC Discuss Cooperation Prospects

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :-- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) held a virtual meeting today with the Saudi National eLearning Center (NELC) and the Saudi National Commission for education, Science, and Culture to discuss prospects for cooperation and prepare for signing a memorandum of understanding in the field of e-learning.

During the meeting, representatives of the Saudi NELC affirmed their keenness to exchange knowledge and put the Center's experience at the disposal of ICESCO member states and to encourage cooperation in order to transfer best practices to educational institutions and frameworks.

