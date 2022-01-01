UrduPoint.com

Ichi Ban Overall Winner Of Controversy-hit Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Ichi Ban overall winner of controversy-hit Sydney-Hobart yacht race

Sydney, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Ichi Ban was confirmed Saturday as the overall handicap winner of the gruelling Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race, pipping rival Celestial which finished faster but was hit by a time penalty.

It was the third Sydney-Hobart handicap victory for the 52-foot (15.9-metre) Ichi Ban, owned and skippered by Matt Allen.

But the win was overshadowed by controversy because of the penalty against Celestial, imposed after protests were lodged by Ichi Ban and by the race organisers.

"To win with Ichi Ban a third time is unbelievable. It's always better, ideally, not to go into the room to decide," Ichi Ban's Allen said Friday.

On Saturday, an international jury rejected a bid by Celestial to reopen the penalty hearing after it added an extra 40 minutes to the boat's time on Friday, relegating it to second place.

The time penalty was given because Celestial's crew failed to answer radio communication for more than an hour after a personal locator beacon on the yacht had been set off by mistake.

Ichi Ban's time, by contrast, was reduced by three minutes because it had helped to contact Celestial, including by setting off a flare.

"I am very, very disappointed," said Sam Haynes, owner and skipper of 52-foot Celestial, after the jury decided not to reopen the penalty hearing.

"None of us want to see technical issues occur that take away an on-water result."Supermaxi Black Jack was first to cross the finishing line on Tuesday after racing in tough conditions that forced many yachts to withdraw.

But the main prize for sailors is regarded as the overall handicap honours, which takes account of the yachts' sizes.

Related Topics

Hearing Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st January 2022

3 hours ago
 Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in ..

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in Several Years - Space Agency C ..

14 hours ago
 Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal C ..

Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for lo ..

14 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

14 hours ago
 Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go t ..

Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go to London or jail: Fawad Hussai ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.