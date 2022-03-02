ICJ to hold Ukraine war hearings on March 7, 8: court

The Hague, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The International Court of Justice said Tuesday it would hold hearings on March 7 and 8 over the war in Ukraine as fighting intensifies.

"The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March 2022,", the court said in a statement.