ICJ Verdict On Indian Spy Jadhav Case Reduced India-Pakistan Tension; World Court President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

ICJ verdict on Indian spy Jadhav case reduced India-Pakistan tension; World court President

UNITED NATIONS, Oct.29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) ::The International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision in the case of the convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has contributed to the lessening of tension between India and Pakistan, the court's president, Judge Abduylqawi A Yusuf, said Tuesday.

Yusuf, who heads the Hague-based court, said during a press conference that the case of Jadhav, a serving senior officer of Indian Navy, was very delicate and sensitive as it concerned the life of a person who was sentenced to death in Pakistan and it created a lot of tension between the two countries.

We are happy that the judgment of the court has contributed to the diminution and reduction of that tension since then, Yusuf added The ICJ had ruled in July this year that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to him.

On its part, Pakistan provided consular access to Jadhav, who was arrested in Balochistan in March 2016 on charges of espionage and terrorism and sentenced to death.

Yusuf, who was answering a question, said, "We have a number of cases from Asian countries. The Court for example, has issued only in July, a judgment concerning a dispute between India and Pakistan, which was a very delicate and sensitive issue because it concerned the life of a person who was sentenced to death in Pakistan and it created a lot of tension between the two countries. And we are happy that the judgment of the Court has contributed to the diminution and reduction of that tension since then."

