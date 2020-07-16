ICoast electoral commissions 'unbalanced': African court

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Africa's rights court on Wednesday ruled that local electoral commissions in Ivory Coast are clearly weighted in favour of the ruling party, three months before the presidential election.

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights had ruled in 2016 that the country's electoral commission was not independent, and urged the Ivorian government to reform it.

The world's top cocoa grower withdrew from the tribunal in April.

On Wednesday, the rights court noted "a clear imbalance in the number of chairs of local electoral commissions proposed by the ruling party".

The vast majority of the 558 local commissions are chaired by President Alassane Ouattara's RDHP party, according to official statistics.

Ivory Coast's opposition PDCI-RDA party had brought the matter to the rights court after reforms were rejected by the Ivorian constitutional court.

The African rights court noted "the absence of an appropriate mechanism for appointing members of the electoral body from civil society and political parties, in particular opposition parties.

" The electoral commission's credibility is considered crucial for the 2020 presidential election, which is set to be tense after years of political turbulence and low intensity civil unrest.

In 2011, Ouattara, at the head of a rebel force based in the Muslim-majority north of the country, ousted then president Laurent Gbagbo, who had refused to leave office after losing long-delayed elections.

The months-long standoff claimed around 3,000 lives and dug a division across the country.

The election due on October 31 has been overshadowed by the sudden death last week of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, a popular figure seen as Ouattara's anointed successor.

An emerging option for Ouattara, 78, is to run again, but that could spark accusations of abuse of democracy under the country's two-term presidential limits.

In March, he decided not to seek a third term, but has previously argued that the constitutional change reset the clock, enabling him to do so.