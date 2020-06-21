UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I.Coast Ex-leader Henri Konan Bedie To Run For Top Job

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:00 AM

I.Coast ex-leader Henri Konan Bedie to run for top job

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast's ageing former president Henri Konan Bedie said Saturday he would contest the October 31 presidential election in the world's top cocoa grower.

His candidacy is the latest turn in a turbulent build-up to a key election after current President Alassane Ouattara said he would not run again.

"I will make a gift of myself" to the PDCI, said the 85-year-old Bedie, whose Democratic Party of Ivory Coast controlled the west African country for decades after its independence from France in 1960.

Bedie, a favourite of Ivory Coast's founding president Felix Houphouet-Boigny who ruled the country until his death, was president from 1993 to 1999. At the time, Ivory Coast was a haven of peace and stability in restive West Africa.

Later though, it experienced its first coup, a low-lying civil war, and bloody political unrest followed a few years later.

Bedie had been widely expected to join the race alongside Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan and former rebel chief Guillaume Soro.

Coulibaly, 61, is being treated in France for heart trouble while Soro, 47, lives in exile in France as he contests several legal challenges, including a 20-year prison sentence.

Dubbed the "sphinx of Daoukro," (his native town) Bedie speaks sparingly in public, but he has demonstrated a skill for political survival. He tried unsuccessfully to return as president in 2000 and 2010.

The other leading opposition group, the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) of former president Laurent Gbagbo has not yet named a candidate.

Gbagbo, the first head of state to stand trial in the International Criminal Court, and his deputy Charles Ble Goude were cleared in early 2019 of crimes against humanity -- eight years after the former strongman's arrest and transfer to the court over post-election violence that killed 3,000 people.

Gbagbo has not yet said if he plans to contest the election.

The election will take place almost 10 years after that unrest and tension is already running high.

Related Topics

Election Africa Prime Minister World France Soro Independence Ivory Coast October Criminals 2019 From Top Race Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

8 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

9 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

9 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

10 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

10 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.