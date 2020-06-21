I.Coast ex-leader Henri Konan Bedie to run for top job

(@FahadShabbir)

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast's ageing former president Henri Konan Bedie said Saturday he would contest the October 31 presidential election in the world's top cocoa grower.

His candidacy is the latest turn in a turbulent build-up to a key election after current President Alassane Ouattara said he would not run again.

"I will make a gift of myself" to the PDCI, said the 85-year-old Bedie, whose Democratic Party of Ivory Coast controlled the west African country for decades after its independence from France in 1960.

Bedie, a favourite of Ivory Coast's founding president Felix Houphouet-Boigny who ruled the country until his death, was president from 1993 to 1999. At the time, Ivory Coast was a haven of peace and stability in restive West Africa.

Later though, it experienced its first coup, a low-lying civil war, and bloody political unrest followed a few years later.

Bedie had been widely expected to join the race alongside Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan and former rebel chief Guillaume Soro.

Coulibaly, 61, is being treated in France for heart trouble while Soro, 47, lives in exile in France as he contests several legal challenges, including a 20-year prison sentence.

Dubbed the "sphinx of Daoukro," (his native town) Bedie speaks sparingly in public, but he has demonstrated a skill for political survival. He tried unsuccessfully to return as president in 2000 and 2010.

The other leading opposition group, the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) of former president Laurent Gbagbo has not yet named a candidate.

Gbagbo, the first head of state to stand trial in the International Criminal Court, and his deputy Charles Ble Goude were cleared in early 2019 of crimes against humanity -- eight years after the former strongman's arrest and transfer to the court over post-election violence that killed 3,000 people.

Gbagbo has not yet said if he plans to contest the election.

The election will take place almost 10 years after that unrest and tension is already running high.