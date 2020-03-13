(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara's ruling party has named the country's prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly as its candidate for the October presidential election.

The move late Thursday comes after Ouattara announced earlier this month that he would not run in the election, ending months of speculation over whether he would seek a third term.