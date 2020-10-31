UrduPoint.com
I.Coast President Calls On Opponents To Stop Election Civil Disobedience

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:20 PM

I.Coast president calls on opponents to stop election civil disobedience

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Saturday called on his opponents to stop a campaign of civil disobedience over his bid for a third term in an election.

"I appeal to those who launched this slogan for civil disobedience which has led to deaths: Stop, these are criminal acts," Ouattara said as he voted in Abidjan.

"I urge young people not to let themselves be manipulated."At least 30 people have been killed in clashes between rival factions since August. Opposition leaders have called for a boycott and civil disobedience to stop the vote.

