I.Coast president invites rival to talks after vote standoff

Abidjan, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Monday invited his chief rival Henri Konan Bedie for talks to defuse a standoff over his contested election to a third term.

Ouattara won the October 31 vote with more than 94 percent, but Ivory Coast is caught in a crisis after opposition leaders boycotted the ballot and vowed to set up a rival government in protest over a mandate they see as illegal.