UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I.Coast President Meets Rival, Says Crisis 'behind Us'

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

I.Coast president meets rival, says crisis 'behind us'

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Tuesday met his arch-foe Laurent Gbagbo a decade after the West African nation's deadly post-electoral violence that claimed over 3,000 lives, saying the turmoil was "behind us".

"This crisis created differences but that is behind us," Ouattara said at a joint news conference. "What is important for Ivory Coast is peace in our country."Gbagbo, for his part, called for the release of prisoners held since the crisis, sparked by his refusal to accept defeat at the ballot box to Ouattara.

Related Topics

Ivory Coast

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

2 hours ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

40 minutes ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

45 minutes ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

45 minutes ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

45 minutes ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.