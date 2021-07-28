I.Coast president meets rival, says crisis 'behind us'

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Tuesday met his arch-foe Laurent Gbagbo a decade after the West African nation's deadly post-electoral violence that claimed over 3,000 lives, saying the turmoil was "behind us".

"This crisis created differences but that is behind us," Ouattara said at a joint news conference. "What is important for Ivory Coast is peace in our country."Gbagbo, for his part, called for the release of prisoners held since the crisis, sparked by his refusal to accept defeat at the ballot box to Ouattara.