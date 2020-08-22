UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICoast President Ouattara Chosen By Party To Run For Re-election

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:40 PM

ICoast president Ouattara chosen by party to run for re-election

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara was formally chosen by his party on Saturday to run for a third term in an October election, despite opposition charges it is unconstitutional.

Ouattara, who has been in power since 2010, said in March that he would not stand again but changed his position after the death of prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly -- seen as his anointed successor -- in July.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Ivory Coast March July October Opposition

Recent Stories

Al-Azizia reference: IHC admits for hearing an app ..

39 minutes ago

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

47 minutes ago

Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a nati ..

1 hour ago

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

1 hour ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea of Moving Donbas ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.