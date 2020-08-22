ICoast president Ouattara chosen by party to run for re-election

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara was formally chosen by his party on Saturday to run for a third term in an October election, despite opposition charges it is unconstitutional.

Ouattara, who has been in power since 2010, said in March that he would not stand again but changed his position after the death of prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly -- seen as his anointed successor -- in July.