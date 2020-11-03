I.Coast president Ouattara reelected after contested vote: official

Abidjan, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has been reelected with more than 94 percent of the vote, electoral authorities said Tuesday, after a poll marred by clashes and an opposition boycott over his bid for a contested third term.

"President Alassane Ouattara has been elected," election commission president Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert said in an early morning broadcast, adding voter turnout had been 53.9 percent.