UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I.Coast President Ouattara Reelected After Contested Vote: Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:40 AM

I.Coast president Ouattara reelected after contested vote: official

Abidjan, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has been reelected with more than 94 percent of the vote, electoral authorities said Tuesday, after a poll marred by clashes and an opposition boycott over his bid for a contested third term.

"President Alassane Ouattara has been elected," election commission president Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert said in an early morning broadcast, adding voter turnout had been 53.9 percent.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Ivory Coast Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

10 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

10 hours ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.