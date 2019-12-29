I.Coast president warns against destabilisation moves

(@imziishan)

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Saturday warned against any attempt to destabilise the country, days after an arrest warrant was issued for political rival and would-be presidential candidate Guillaume Soro.

"No one will be allowed to destabilise Ivory Coast," Ouattara said during a joint news conference with Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, according to a statement sent to AFP.

The law will be applied to everyone, candidate or not," Ouattara said.

"Nobody is above the law, former presidents of the Republic, presidents of institutions, the president of the republic and everyone else," he added.

Soro had been due to head back to Ivory Coast on Monday after a six-month absence. But after security forces stormed his party headquarters in Abidjan he diverted his flight.

Prosecutors then issued an arrest warrant for him.

The planned return of Soro, a former rebel leader, has raised tensions in the West African nation ahead of a presidential election next year.

Ouattara's comments could be seen as directed at not just Soro, but also former president Henri Konan Bedie, leader of the main opposition party, who has not yet said whether he is running for the presidency.

Soro, once an ally of Ouattara, is accused of preparing an imminent "civilian military insurrection" to seize power.

The one-time prime minister -- who is planning to run for the presidency in October 2020 -- also faces allegations that he was launching an operation abroad to try to discredit the current regime in Ivory Coast.

He and his supporters have dismissed the allegations as a political frame-up.

On Friday, Soro tweeted that he would make a live address to the nation on the evening of December 31 -- when, traditionally, Ivorian heads of state make their speech.