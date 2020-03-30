UrduPoint.com
ICoast Records First Coronavirus Death: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

ICoast records first coronavirus death: minister

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast's health minister announced the country's first confirmed coronavirus during a daily briefing Sunday on the outbreak there.

Eugene Aka Aouele gave no details on the victim's age or sex, but said the diagnosis had been made "post-mortem".

Aouele also announced another 25 cases of the virus had been recorded, bringing the official total in the country to 165.

President Alassane Ouattara declared a state of emergency last Monday to tackle the outbreak, imposing a curfew between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am, and shutting the country's borders.

He also banned movement in and out of the economic capital Abidjan, and closed bars, restaurants and schools.

Neighbouring Burkina Faso has recorded 222 cases of the virus and 12 deaths.

